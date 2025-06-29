Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

