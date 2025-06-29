Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 623.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,544 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $775,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,305. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,087 shares of company stock worth $936,607 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $305.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.03 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

