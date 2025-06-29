AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Boosted by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 714.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $834,556,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,033,000 after purchasing an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,483,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AZO shares. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.24.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,877.35. This represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,662 shares of company stock worth $131,999,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,606.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,694.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,533.48. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,801.49 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $36.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

