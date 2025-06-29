B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.51. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 12,404,758 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTG. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTG

B2Gold Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. B2Gold’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.02%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.