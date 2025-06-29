B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) versus Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Head to Head Analysis

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and Vista Gold”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.97 billion 2.37 $10.10 million ($0.47) -7.51 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million $0.07 14.14

Analyst Ratings

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for B2Gold and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 1 4 3 1 2.44 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2Gold currently has a consensus target price of $4.21, suggesting a potential upside of 19.33%. Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than B2Gold.

Risk & Volatility

B2Gold has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of B2Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold -33.12% 5.65% 4.06% Vista Gold N/A 93.43% 68.97%

Summary

Vista Gold beats B2Gold on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

