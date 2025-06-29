Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,723 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on B shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

NYSE B opened at $20.46 on Friday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

About Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

