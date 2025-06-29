Battery Technology Stocks To Research – June 27th

American Battery Technology, Mullen Automotive, and Tetra Technologies are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development, manufacturing and supply of energy storage solutions—most notably lithium-ion, solid-state and other advanced batteries. They include firms that mine or refine battery materials (like lithium, cobalt and nickel), produce battery cells and packs, or develop battery management systems. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for electric vehicles, grid-scale storage and portable electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

ABAT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,917,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,213. The company has a market capitalization of $138.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. American Battery Technology has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Shares of NASDAQ MULN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.59. 7,994,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,874. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153,812.42. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $154,200,000.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 955,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,442. Tetra Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

Further Reading