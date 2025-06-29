Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 11,870 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 233.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 45.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 117,750.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $106.30 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.02 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.62.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

