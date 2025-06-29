Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 605 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $91.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $71.49 and a 52-week high of $94.74.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.8993 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
