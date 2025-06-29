Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.85.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $197.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

