Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,740 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $88.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

