Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 6,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total transaction of $1,723,783.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,036,588.10. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,769. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $308.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.59 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

