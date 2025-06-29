Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 24,907 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $600,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $439,808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,480 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,763,489 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 28,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $170.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.20 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

