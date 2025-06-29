Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.24 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

