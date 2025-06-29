Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,109 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FOX by 152.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $7,767,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $3,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA opened at $56.79 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

