Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,866 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Revvity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,170,000 after buying an additional 2,969,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revvity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,290,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,679 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Revvity by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,821 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Revvity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,358,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Revvity Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $129.50.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Revvity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

