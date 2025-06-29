Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $502.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.34. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

