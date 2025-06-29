Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.80 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

