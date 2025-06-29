Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,928 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 246,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NiSource by 14.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,760.18. This trade represents a 13.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $40.01 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.