Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,968 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $561,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after buying an additional 5,934,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,332,000 after buying an additional 3,321,249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,849,000 after buying an additional 1,573,043 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $95,167,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $100.71 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.50%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,944.80. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

