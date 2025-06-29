Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,336 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.51 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

