Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 35,239 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,239 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Trading Up 0.8%

INTC opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.