Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,300,000 after buying an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,028,000 after buying an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after buying an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $588,029,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,046,000 after buying an additional 936,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CARR stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

