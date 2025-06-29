Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 239.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBCA. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBCA opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $62.71 and a twelve month high of $81.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

