Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $131.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.