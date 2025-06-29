Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,245 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,370,000 after purchasing an additional 316,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,074 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,049,000 after purchasing an additional 311,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $69.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

