Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 10,106 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FedEx by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $229.37 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.19 and a 200 day moving average of $242.69.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $267.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

