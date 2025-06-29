Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 11,847 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $119.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.87. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. The trade was a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

