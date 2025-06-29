Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 12,801 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,245,000 after acquiring an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,402,000 after acquiring an additional 70,897 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $29,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,307,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,381,276.48. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $227.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.79. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

