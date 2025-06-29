Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 17,552 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,347,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,011,000 after purchasing an additional 146,234 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,169,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,056 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,764,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,304,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veralto by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,541,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,538,000 after acquiring an additional 401,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $46,184.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,499.64. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,503 shares of company stock worth $4,396,629 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $101.03 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.