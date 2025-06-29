Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,624 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,210,495.94. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,575.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,816.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,883.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,885.09. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52-week low of $1,454.41 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

