Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 36,141 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 302.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 94.6% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,207 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $677,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $217.32 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.08 and a 200-day moving average of $155.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $518,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,118. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total transaction of $28,999,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,560,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,631,919.36. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,476 shares of company stock worth $52,780,286. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.57.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

