Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 4,479 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 131,246.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,018,000 after purchasing an additional 385,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $372,954,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $163,216,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,327,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 214,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,184.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,133.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,197.76. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $883.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 556.22%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,300.36.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

