Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 70,585 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,364 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 70,585 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $77,267.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,918 shares of company stock valued at $22,432,706 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.1%

EBAY opened at $73.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $79.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

