Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 7,526 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of DPZ opened at $446.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $472.61 and a 200 day moving average of $457.65. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $516.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

