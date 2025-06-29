Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 9,264 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $273.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

