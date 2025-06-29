Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,367,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,526,000 after buying an additional 282,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,160,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,463,000 after buying an additional 5,543,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,760,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,749,000 after buying an additional 223,809 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,078,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho downgraded Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.05.

Shares of ATO opened at $152.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

