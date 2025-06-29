Bessemer Venture Partners Viii Sells 125,000 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $13,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,366,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,711,384.36. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Viii also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 25th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 12,543 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $1,322,408.49.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 500,000 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $51,000,000.00.

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTAN opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.04. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $131.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $215.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.61 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceTitan from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceTitan from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at $3,692,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at $10,450,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Battery Management Corp. purchased a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at $496,599,000.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Stories

