Best Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – June 26th

Quantum Biopharma, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties, Turning Point Brands, Canopy Growth, and Indivior are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the legal marijuana industry, including cultivation, processing, distribution and ancillary services such as packaging or biotechnology. They offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing cannabis market but often exhibit high volatility due to shifting regulations, evolving consumer preferences and industry-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Shares of QNTM traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 252,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,675. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Quantum Biopharma has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $38.25.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

ACB traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,380. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.31. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $231.87 million, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 12,604,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,555,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Tilray Brands has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $406.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 89,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $138.35.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

NYSE:TPB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.18. 59,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $225.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 170,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,376. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $16.61.

