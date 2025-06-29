Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Research – June 26th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, sell or support digital security products and services—such as firewalls, encryption software, threat-detection systems and managed security solutions—to protect organizations and individuals from cyberthreats. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing demand for online protection, driven by rising cybercrime rates and increasing regulatory requirements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.58. 14,507,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,772,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.58.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $502.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,113. The stock has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -729.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $506.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.02 and a 200-day moving average of $399.20.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded up $5.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.73. 5,233,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,875,642. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $150.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09.

