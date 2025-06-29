Best Fitness Stocks To Consider – June 27th

Apple, lululemon athletica, Paychex, PDD, and Celsius are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves health and fitness products or services—such as gym chains, fitness equipment manufacturers, wearable‐tech makers, athletic apparel brands, and digital workout platforms. By holding these equities, investors seek exposure to trends in consumer spending on wellness, exercise and athletic performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.08. 39,522,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,454,766. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.53. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of lululemon athletica stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, reaching $235.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. lululemon athletica has a fifty-two week low of $219.97 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

PAYX stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.01. 2,521,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $161.24.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. 3,361,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,006,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.40. PDD has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.91. 4,155,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,111,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

