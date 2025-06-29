Best Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today – June 27th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Oracle, and Equinix are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, operate or finance large-scale public assets—such as roads, bridges, power and water utilities, airports, and communications networks. These firms typically benefit from long-term contracts, regulated revenues or government-backed spending, which can translate into stable cash flows and income-oriented returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.35. 153,694,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,916,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.89. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $158.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN traded down $23.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,563,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $382.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.94. 25,478,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,871,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,414,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,015,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.46 and its 200 day moving average is $214.61. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $272.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.92. 18,086,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,420,028. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $211.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,905,932. The company has a market capitalization of $593.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $216.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Equinix (EQIX)

Shares of EQIX traded up $39.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $785.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,907. Equinix has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $867.36 and its 200 day moving average is $882.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Featured Articles