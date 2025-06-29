Best Travel Stocks To Consider – June 27th

BigBear.ai, SoFi Technologies, and Costco Wholesale are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the travel and tourism sector—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines and online booking platforms. Their performance reflects consumer demand for leisure and business travel and is influenced by factors like economic cycles, seasonality, fuel costs and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,389,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,557,215. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.16. 74,817,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,033,427. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $986.55. The stock had a trading volume of 943,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,613. The stock has a market cap of $437.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,004.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $981.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $793.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

