BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

