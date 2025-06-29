bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) versus CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Head-To-Head Analysis

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) and CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

bioMerieux has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareDx has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get bioMerieux alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for bioMerieux and CareDx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioMerieux 0 1 0 1 3.00 CareDx 0 2 4 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

CareDx has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.74%. Given CareDx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareDx is more favorable than bioMerieux.

This table compares bioMerieux and CareDx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bioMerieux $4.31 billion 3.91 $467.68 million N/A N/A CareDx $333.79 million 3.21 $52.55 million $1.15 16.72

bioMerieux has higher revenue and earnings than CareDx.

Profitability

This table compares bioMerieux and CareDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioMerieux N/A N/A N/A CareDx 19.79% 21.16% 14.25%

Summary

CareDx beats bioMerieux on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bioMerieux

(Get Free Report)

bioMérieux S.A. develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. It also provides a suite of software products and services that collect, analyze, and merge various sources of data to make decisions under the BIOMÉRIEUX VISION SUITE name; designs, manufactures, and maintains instruments and software; and designs and manufactures reagents for in vitro diagnostic tests. The company serves clinical and hospital laboratories, physicians, blood banks, vets, and industrial control laboratories. bioMérieux S.A. was formerly known as B-D Mérieux. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy-l'Étoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The company offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing; and Ottr, a transplant patient management software. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; Allocell, a surveillance solution that monitors the level of engraftment and persistence of allogeneic cells for patients who have received cell therapy transplants; and XynQAPI cloud-based transplant quality management software, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors and sub-distributors. It has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development, and commercialization of NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for bioMerieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMerieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.