Blake Cannavo Sells 20,000,000 Shares of Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR) Stock

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR – Get Free Report) insider Blake Cannavo sold 20,000,000 shares of Native Mineral Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10), for a total value of A$3,200,000.00 ($2,091,503.27).

Native Mineral Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -65.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Native Mineral Resources alerts:

About Native Mineral Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Queensland and Western Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and precious and base metal deposits. The company’s flagship property is the Palmerville project that comprises 9 exploration permits located in Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for Native Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Native Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.