Blake Cannavo Sells 20,000,000 Shares of Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR) Stock

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR – Get Free Report) insider Blake Cannavo sold 20,000,000 shares of Native Mineral Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10), for a total value of A$3,200,000.00 ($2,091,503.27).
Native Mineral Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -65.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.65.
About Native Mineral Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Native Mineral Resources
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Apple: The Mag 7’s Dead Money Stock or AI Cash Cow in the Making?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Value Alert: 3 High-Yield Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Nektar Jumps 157% on Drug Trial Data—Can It Go Even Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Native Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Native Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.