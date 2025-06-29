B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $14.64. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 116 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.
B&M European Value Retail Price Performance
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3973 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 8.06%.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
