B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $14.64. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 116 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMRRY

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3973 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 8.06%.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.