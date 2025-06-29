Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.
NASDAQ:BSLK opened at $2.48 on Friday. Bolt Projects has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $199.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.
Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bolt Projects in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bolt Projects by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bolt Projects in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
