BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 26.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $910,572.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,042,724.43. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.0%

BWA stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

