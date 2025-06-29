BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Frank Mccormick Sells 100,000 Shares

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $4,423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,921,471.17. The trade was a 10.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $44.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.10.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

